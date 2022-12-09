Since December 2020, about 257,800 people in Northumberland have been fully vaccinated having received the first and second injection, figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show.

This means that as of November 30, at least 86.8% of people aged 12 and over in the area have had the first two jabs, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 220,100 have received a booster or third dose, with uptake for the third jab standing at 74.1% at the end of November.

It is two years since the first Covid jab was administered in England.

Steve Russell, NHS director of vaccinations and screening, said that Covid-19, flu and other respiratory viruses are "still very much with us", and urged eligible people to get their autumn booster to "ensure maximum protection" throughout the festive period.

Further data, which details uptake among people aged 50 and over, shows 116,100 Northumberland residents had received the autumn booster by November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means at least 72.1% of over 50s have gotten the additional dose – above England's overall rate of 61.9%.

Health Minister Maria Caulfield said the roll out of the vaccine over the past two years has been a phenomonal feat but warned against complacency.

Advertisement Hide Ad