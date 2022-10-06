News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Covid-19.

Covid rates in part of Ponteland nearly double anywhere else in Northumberland

Part of Ponteland has nearly double the number of Covid cases than any other council ward in Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 2:07 pm

Latest data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals there were 30 positive Covid cases recorded in Ponteland North in the week to October 1.

The infection rate in Ponteland North is also the highest in Northumberland at 602.8 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Here are the 11 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

1. Ponteland North

There were 30 positive cases in Ponteland North in the week to October 1 with the infection rate at 602.8 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Cramlington West

There were 18 positive cases in Cramlington West where the rate is 319.8.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Prudhoe South

There were 15 positive cases in Prudhoe South where the rate is 266.4.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Amble

There were 12 positive cases in Amble where the rate is 228.5.

Photo: jane coltman

Photo Sales
NorthumberlandCovid ratesPontelandNorthumberland County CouncilPublic Health England
Next Page
Page 1 of 3