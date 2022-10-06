Covid rates in part of Ponteland nearly double anywhere else in Northumberland
Part of Ponteland has nearly double the number of Covid cases than any other council ward in Northumberland.
Latest data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals there were 30 positive Covid cases recorded in Ponteland North in the week to October 1.
The infection rate in Ponteland North is also the highest in Northumberland at 602.8 positive cases per 100,000 population.
Here are the 11 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.
