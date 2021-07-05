Covid latest: Find out where rates have risen in Northumberland as region counts down to 'Freedom Day'
Cases of coronavirus have predominantly fallen across England, but in parts of Northumberland they have risen by as much as 200 per cent.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 6:40 pm
The county recorded a 95 per cent jump in the number of infections during the last week of June, compared to the week before.
Latest figures show there were 948 cases of coronavirus reported in Northumberland in the seven days leading up to June 29, and the infection rate for the same period was 296 positive cases per 100,000 of the population.
It wasn’t all bad news though, as some areas recorded a fall in infections and in a handful of neighbourhoods, the rate stayed the same.
