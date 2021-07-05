Covid latest: Find out where rates have risen in Northumberland as region counts down to 'Freedom Day'

The county recorded a 95 per cent jump in the number of infections during the last week of June, compared to the week before.

Latest figures show there were 948 cases of coronavirus reported in Northumberland in the seven days leading up to June 29, and the infection rate for the same period was 296 positive cases per 100,000 of the population.

It wasn’t all bad news though, as some areas recorded a fall in infections and in a handful of neighbourhoods, the rate stayed the same.

1. Morpeth North and Pegswood In Morpeth North and Pegswood, positive Covid cases rose by 200 per cent between June 22 and 29, from 108.6 per 100,000 of population to 325.7.

2. Longhoughton and Alnmouth In Longhoughton and Alnmouth, positive Covid cases rose by 175 per cent from June 22 to 29, from 60.6 to 166.5 per 100,000.

3. Rothbury and Longframlington In Rothbury and Longframlington, positive Covid cases rose by 170 per cent between June 22 and 29, from 131 per 100,000 of population to 353.8.

4. Berwick Upon Tweed and Holy Island In Berwick and Holy Island, positive Covid cases rose by 160 per cent between June 22 and 29, from 69.7 per 100,000 of population to 181.2.