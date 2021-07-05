We may be just weeks away from 'Freedom Day', but there has been a worrying rise in the number of positive Covid cases in parts of Northumberland.

Covid latest: Find out where rates have risen in Northumberland as region counts down to 'Freedom Day'

Cases of coronavirus have predominantly fallen across England, but in parts of Northumberland they have risen by as much as 200 per cent.

By Amanda Bourn
Monday, 5th July 2021, 6:40 pm

The county recorded a 95 per cent jump in the number of infections during the last week of June, compared to the week before.

Latest figures show there were 948 cases of coronavirus reported in Northumberland in the seven days leading up to June 29, and the infection rate for the same period was 296 positive cases per 100,000 of the population.

It wasn’t all bad news though, as some areas recorded a fall in infections and in a handful of neighbourhoods, the rate stayed the same.

1. Morpeth North and Pegswood

In Morpeth North and Pegswood, positive Covid cases rose by 200 per cent between June 22 and 29, from 108.6 per 100,000 of population to 325.7.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. Longhoughton and Alnmouth

In Longhoughton and Alnmouth, positive Covid cases rose by 175 per cent from June 22 to 29, from 60.6 to 166.5 per 100,000.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Rothbury and Longframlington

In Rothbury and Longframlington, positive Covid cases rose by 170 per cent between June 22 and 29, from 131 per 100,000 of population to 353.8.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. Berwick Upon Tweed and Holy Island

In Berwick and Holy Island, positive Covid cases rose by 160 per cent between June 22 and 29, from 69.7 per 100,000 of population to 181.2.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
NorthumberlandEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3