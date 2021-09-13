Covid infections soar in Bamburgh ward as the 16 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates are revealed

Latest data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, reveals there were 1,159 positive cases in the county in the week to September 11.

The infection rate is 357.9 per 100,000 population – the highest since late July.

Here are the 16 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.

1. Bamburgh There were 38 positive cases in Bamburgh ward in the week to September 11 and the infection rate is 835.3 positive cases per 100,000 population.

2. Bedlington West There were 36 positive cases in Bedlington West where the rate is 805.2.

3. Cramlington West There were 41 positive cases in Cramlington West where the rate is 728.5.

4. Cowpen There were 26 positive cases in Blyth's Cowpen ward where the rate is 578.9.