Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

Covid infections on the rise in Northumberland - here are the 15 areas with the highest rates

Covid cases have risen sharply in Northumberland in recent days.

By Ian Smith
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 7:57 am

Latest data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals there were 1,533 positive cases in the week to December 15.

Nearly 800 of those were in the last three days.

The infection rate is 473.4 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Here are the 15 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.

1. Stocksfield and Broomhaugh

There were 70 positive cases in Stocksfield and Broomhaugh ward in the week to December 15. The rate is 1,443 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Photo: Google

2. Longhorsley

There were 45 positive cases in Longhorsley ward where the rate is 1,104 per 100,000.

Photo: Google

3. Ponteland West

There were 42 positive cases in Ponteland West where the rate is 1,040.

Photo: Google

4. Pegswood

There were 53 positive cases in Pegswood ward where the rate is 1,034.

Photo: Google

