Latest data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals there were 1,533 positive cases in the week to December 15.
Nearly 800 of those were in the last three days.
The infection rate is 473.4 positive cases per 100,000 population.
Here are the 15 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.
1. Stocksfield and Broomhaugh
There were 70 positive cases in Stocksfield and Broomhaugh ward in the week to December 15. The rate is 1,443 positive cases per 100,000 population.
Photo: Google
2. Longhorsley
There were 45 positive cases in Longhorsley ward where the rate is 1,104 per 100,000.
Photo: Google
3. Ponteland West
There were 42 positive cases in Ponteland West where the rate is 1,040.
Photo: Google
4. Pegswood
There were 53 positive cases in Pegswood ward where the rate is 1,034.
Photo: Google