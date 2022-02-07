Covid in Northumberland: The 25 areas with the highest infection rates after several wards record rise in cases

Latest data from Public Health England reveals there were 2,351 positive cases in the week to February 4 with the infection rate at 726 per 100,000 population.
However, there are several parts of the county where case rates have jumped in recent days.
Here are the 25 areas of Northumberland with the highest infection rates.
1. Druridge
There were 95 positive cases in Druridge ward in the week to February 4. The infection rate is 1,456 per 100,000.
2. Morpeth Kirkhill
There were 69 positive cases in Morpeth Kirkhill where the rate is 1,313.
3. Cramlington West
There were 66 positive cases in Cramlington West where the rate is 1,173.
4. Ponteland East and Stannington
There were 49 positive cases in Ponteland East and Stannington where the rate is 1,106.
