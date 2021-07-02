The four areas of Northumberland with the highest rates of infection.

Covid in Northumberland: The 17 areas with the highest rates after number of infections almost doubles

The county recorded a 95 per cent jump in the number of infections during the last week of June, compared to the week before

By Amanda Bourn
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 11:46 am
Updated Friday, 2nd July 2021, 12:02 pm

Latest data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals there were 948 cases of coronavirus reported in the week leading up to June 29, and the infection rate for the same period was 296 positive cases per 100,000 of the population.

The majority of new cases was among 10 to 19-year-olds (30.2 per cent), followed by the 20-29 age group (26.8 per cent). Just over 13 per cent of new infections were among 30 to 39-year-olds, and 9.7 per cent of new cases were aged between 40 and 49.

Here are the 17 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates:

1. Cramlington West

There were 38 positive cases in Cramlington West, where the rate is 675.2 (per 100,000 of population).

Photo: Google

2. Cramlington North

There were 33 positive cases in Cramlington North, where the rate is 675.5.

Photo: Google

3. Ponteland West

There were 29 positive cases in Ponteland West, where the rate is 717.8.

Photo: Google

4. Kitty Brewster

There were 28 positive cases in Blyth's Kitty Brewster ward, where the rate is 431.3.

Photo: Google

