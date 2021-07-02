Covid in Northumberland: The 17 areas with the highest rates after number of infections almost doubles

Latest data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals there were 948 cases of coronavirus reported in the week leading up to June 29, and the infection rate for the same period was 296 positive cases per 100,000 of the population.

The majority of new cases was among 10 to 19-year-olds (30.2 per cent), followed by the 20-29 age group (26.8 per cent). Just over 13 per cent of new infections were among 30 to 39-year-olds, and 9.7 per cent of new cases were aged between 40 and 49.