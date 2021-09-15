Covid in Northumberland: Infection rates for all 15 wards in Berwick constituency

Data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, shows there were 1,127 positive cases in the week to September 13.
The countywide infection rate stands at 348 positive cases per 100,000 population.
Here are the rates for the 15 council wards in the Berwick parliamentary constituency.
1. Bamburgh
There were 35 positive cases in Bamburgh ward where the rate is 769.4.
2. Druridge Bay
There were 29 positive cases in Druridge Bay ward where the rate is 444.4.
3. Longhoughton
There were 19 positive cases in Longhoughton ward where the rate is 420.4.
4. Berwick West with Ord
There were 17 positive cases in Berwick West with Ord where the rate is 407.2.
