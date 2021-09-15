Areas of Berwick constituency with the highest Covid rates.

Covid in Northumberland: Infection rates for all 15 wards in Berwick constituency

Latest figures reveal a creeping rise in Covid rates around Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 5:32 pm

Data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, shows there were 1,127 positive cases in the week to September 13.

The countywide infection rate stands at 348 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Here are the rates for the 15 council wards in the Berwick parliamentary constituency.

1. Bamburgh

There were 35 positive cases in Bamburgh ward where the rate is 769.4.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

2. Druridge Bay

There were 29 positive cases in Druridge Bay ward where the rate is 444.4.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Longhoughton

There were 19 positive cases in Longhoughton ward where the rate is 420.4.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

4. Berwick West with Ord

There were 17 positive cases in Berwick West with Ord where the rate is 407.2.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4