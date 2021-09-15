Covid in Northumberland: Infection rates for all 15 wards in Berwick constituency

GP patient survey: The 13 worst rated doctors’ surgeries in Northumberland in 2021

There were 17 positive cases in Berwick West with Ord where the rate is 407.2.

There were 19 positive cases in Longhoughton ward where the rate is 420.4.

There were 29 positive cases in Druridge Bay ward where the rate is 444.4.

There were 35 positive cases in Bamburgh ward where the rate is 769.4.

Here are the rates for the 15 council wards in the Berwick parliamentary constituency.

The countywide infection rate stands at 348 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, shows there were 1,127 positive cases in the week to September 13.