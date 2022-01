Covid figures for EVERY council ward in Northumberland as rates hit record high

Cramlington West – 177 positive cases and a rate of 3,145 Prudhoe South – 174 positive cases and a rate of 3,091 Kitty Brewster – 174 positive cases and a rate of 2,680 South Blyth – 158 positive cases and a rate of 3,053 Newsham – 144 positive cases and a rate of 2,854 Cramlington Eastfield – 141 positive cases and a rate of 2,692 Hexham Central with Acomb – 139 positive cases and a rate of 3,083 Alnwick – 136 positive cases and a rate of 1,373 Seaton with Newbiggin West – 128 positive cases and a rate of 2,462 Bothal – 123 positive cases and a rate of 2,703 Wensleydale – 123 positive cases and a rate of 2,570 Isabella – 120 positive cases and a rate of 2,529 Prudhoe North – 120 positive cases and a rate of 2,235 Ponteland North – 117 positive cases and a rate of 2,351 Bedlington West – 115 positive cases and a rate of 2,572 Morpeth Kirkhill – 115 positive cases and a rate of 2,188 Amble – 115 positive cases and a rate of 2,171 Berwick West with Ord – 112 positive cases and a rate of 2,683 Cramlington North – 11 positive cases and a rate of 2,272 Druridge Bay – 111 positive cases and a rate of 1,701 Hexham West – 109 positive cases and a rate of 2,762 Seghill with Seaton Delaval – 109 positive cases and a rate of 1,778 Croft – 107 positive cases and a rate of 2,298 Sleekburn – 105 positive cases and a rate of 2,406 Hexham East – 105 positive cases and a rate of 2,294 Ponteland West – 104 positive cases and a rate of 2,574 Pegswood – 104 positive cases and a rate of 2,030 Cramlington East – 102 positive cases and a rate of 2,409 Ponteland East and Stannington – 102 positive cases and a rate of 2,302 Bedlington East – 102 positive cases and a rate of 2,175 Berwick East – 102 positive cases and a rate of 2,107 Ashington Central – 99 positive cases and a rate of 1,981 Stakeford – 98 positive cases and a rate of 2,166 Choppington – 97 positive cases and a rate of 2,093 Cramlington Village – 96 positive cases and a rate of 2,148 Morpeth Stobhill – 96 positive cases and a rate of 1,953 Plessey – 95 positive cases and a rate of 2,462 Morpeth North – 95 positive cases and a rate of 1,994 College – 95 positive cases and a rate of 1,885 Cowpen – 94 positive cases and a rate of 2,093 Haydon – 93 positive cases and a rate of 2,093 Hartley – 93 positive cases and a rate of 1,903 Bedlington Central – 91 positive cases and a rate of 1,729 Berwick North – 90 positive cases and a rate of 1,960 Hirst – 90 positive cases and a rate of 1,614 Haydon and Hadrian – 89 positive cases and a rate of 2,031 Holywell – 85 positive cases and a rate of 1,677 Cramlington South East – 83 positive cases and a rate of 1,825 Stocksfield and Broomhaugh – 83 positive cases and a rate of 1,711 South Tynedale – 83 positive cases and a rate of 1,677 Haltwhistle – 80 positive cases and a rate of 1,659 Amble West with Warkworth – 79 positive cases and a rate of 1,958 Humshaugh – 78 positive cases and a rate of 1,794 Lynemouth – 77 positive cases and a rate of 1,716 Bywell – 76 positive cases and a rate of 1,674 Ponteland South with Heddon – 73 positive cases and a rate of 1,669 Bellingham – 71 positive cases and a rate of 1,823 Bamburgh – 71 positive cases and a rate of 1,561 Corbridge – 69 positive cases and a rate of 1,584 Wooler – 68 positive cases and a rate of 1,620 Newbiggin Central and East – 65 positive cases and a rate of 1,433 Norham and Islandshire – 64 positive cases and a rate of 1,522 Longhorsley – 59 positive cases and a rate of 1,447 Longhoughton – 55 positive cases and a rate of 1,217 Shilbottle – 53 positive cases and a rate of 1,053 Rothbury – 52 positive cases and a rate of 1,057