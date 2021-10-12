Covid case rates across Northumberland on the rise as a further person dies from the virus
Covid case rates across the county are showing a steady rise and another person has sadly died from the virus.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, October 12, that 181 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 137,944.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, October 12, it was announced that 38,520 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,231,437.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 12: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 754
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 837
Cases of coronavirus
329 more cases on October 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 38,457
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 428.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 7: 1,387
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 51
Currently on ventilation: 14
Total admissions: 3,429
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.