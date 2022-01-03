Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

Covid case numbers in Northumberland hit record high

Covid case numbers in Northumberland hit a record high in the run up to New Year.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 11:36 am

Latest figures from Public Health England reveal there were 5,149 positive cases in the week to December 31.

Nearly 3,000 positive cases were recorded on December 29, 30 and 31.

The infection rate stands at 1,590 positive cases per 100,000 population.

1. Cramlington West

There were 158 positive cases in Cramlington West in the week to December 31. The rate is 2,807 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Hexham Central with Acomb

There were 120 positive cases in Hexham Central with Acomb where the rate is 2,662.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Hexham West

There were 97 positive cases in Hexham West where the rate is 2,458.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Berwick West with Ord

There were 99 positive cases in Berwick West with Ord where the rate is 2,371.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
NorthumberlandPublic Health England
Next Page
Page 1 of 4