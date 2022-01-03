Covid case numbers in Northumberland hit record high

Latest figures from Public Health England reveal there were 5,149 positive cases in the week to December 31.
Nearly 3,000 positive cases were recorded on December 29, 30 and 31.
The infection rate stands at 1,590 positive cases per 100,000 population.
1. Cramlington West
There were 158 positive cases in Cramlington West in the week to December 31. The rate is 2,807 positive cases per 100,000 population.
2. Hexham Central with Acomb
There were 120 positive cases in Hexham Central with Acomb where the rate is 2,662.
3. Hexham West
There were 97 positive cases in Hexham West where the rate is 2,458.
4. Berwick West with Ord
There were 99 positive cases in Berwick West with Ord where the rate is 2,371.
