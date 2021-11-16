Another two Covid-related deaths confirmed in Northumberland, along with 142 new cases of the virus

Another two people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northumberland, with 142 further cases of the virus having been confirmed in the county.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

The Government confirmed on Tuesday, November 16, that 214 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 143,159.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Tuesday, November 16, it was announced that 37,243 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,637,190.

Coronavirus testing.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on November 16: 2

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 797

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 871

Cases of coronavirus

142 more cases on November 16

Total number of cases since March 2020: 46,438

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 398.1 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 11: 1,289

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 46

Currently on ventilation: 13

Total admissions: 3,732

Based on the latest available information.

