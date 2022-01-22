Another two Covid-related deaths confirmed in Northumberland
Two more people have died in Northumberland after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, January 22, that 297 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 153,787.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, January 22, it was announced that 76,807 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,784,488.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 22: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 858
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 919
Cases of coronavirus
410 more cases on January 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 77,288
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,284.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 17: 4,159
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 153
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 4,485
Based on the latest available information.