Another three covid-related deaths confirmed in Northumberland as 167 new cases are recorded
A further three people have sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus and 167 new cases have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, February 22, that 205 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 160,815.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, February 22, it was announced that 41,130 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,695,448.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 22: 3
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 930
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 960
Cases of coronavirus
167 more cases on February 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 90,436
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 417.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 17: 1,351
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 88
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 5,055
Based on the latest available information.