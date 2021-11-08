Another person sadly dies from Covid in Northumberland
Another person has sadly died from Covid in Northumberland as a further 157 people have tested positive for the virus.
The Government confirmed on Monday, November 8, that 57 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 141,862.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, November 8, it was announced that 32,322 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,333,891.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 8: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 787
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 854
Cases of coronavirus
157 more cases on November 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 44,932
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 525.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 3: 1,601
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 50
Currently on ventilation: 14
Total admissions: 3,667
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.