Another person has died from Covid in Northumberland
Another person has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northumberland as 225 more cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, February 6, that 75 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 158,318.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, February 6, it was announced that 54,095 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,803,325.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 6: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 899
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 936
Cases of coronavirus
225 more cases on February 6
Total number of cases since March 2020: 87,169
Weekly case rate
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 133
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 4,822
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.