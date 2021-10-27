Another person has died after testing positive for Covid in Northumberland as 261 new cases are recorded
Another person has sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland as 261 new coronavirus cases are recorded.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, October 27, that 207 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 140,041.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, October 27, it was announced that 43,941 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,897,149.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 27: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 775
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 846
Cases of coronavirus
261 more cases on October 27
Total number of cases since March 2020: 42,429
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 617.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 22: 1,999
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 53
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,492
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.