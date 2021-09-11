Another person has died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland, according to figures
The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 11, that 156 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,114.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, September 11, it was announced that 29,547 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,197,662.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 11: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 729
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 804
Cases of coronavirus
184 more cases on September 11
Total number of cases since March 2020: 32,669
Weekly case rate
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 7
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,219
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,219
Based on the latest available information.