Another person dies from Covid-19 as case rates continue to rise in Northumberland
Another person in Northumberland has died from Covid-19 as case rates across the county continue to rise.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, November 3, that 217 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 141,181.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, November 3, it was announced that 41,299 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,171,660.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 3: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 785
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 854
Cases of coronavirus
197 more cases on November 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 43,864
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 521.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 29: 1,688
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 15
Total admissions: 3,595
Based on the latest available information.
