Another person dies after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland as 158 new coronavirus cases recorded

Another person has sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland as the county records 158 new coronavirus cases.
The Government confirmed on Friday, July 30, that 68 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,583.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, July 30, it was announced that 29,622 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,830,774.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 30: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 701
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 786
Cases of coronavirus
158 more cases on July 30
Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,738
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 389.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 25: 1,256
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 14
Total admissions: 2,926
Based on the latest available information.