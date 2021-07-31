Another person dies after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland as 102 new coronavirus cases recorded
Another person has sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland as the county records 102 new coronavirus cases.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 31, that 71 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,654.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, July 31, it was announced that 26,144 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,856,528.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 31: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 702
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 786
Cases of coronavirus
102 more cases on July 31
Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,840
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 339.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 26: 1,095
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 14
Total admissions: 2,926
Based on the latest available information.