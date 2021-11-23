Another person dies after contracting coronavirus in Northumberland, with a further 312 Covid cases confirmed
Another person has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northumberland, while a further 312 cases of the virus have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, November 23, that 165 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 144,137.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, November 23, it was announced that 42,484 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,932,408.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 23: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 802
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 878
Cases of coronavirus
312 more cases on November 23
Total number of cases since March 2020: 47,883
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 408.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 18: 1,324
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 52
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,804
Based on the latest available information.
