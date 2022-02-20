Another new virus-related death confirmed in Northumberland
Another person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northumberland.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, February 20, that 74 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 160,581.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, February 20, it was announced that 25,696 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,605,581.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 20: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 927
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 960
Cases of coronavirus
144 more cases on February 20
Total number of cases since March 2020: 90,148
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 437.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 15: 1,418
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 88
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 5,055
Based on the latest available information.