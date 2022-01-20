Another Covid-related death recorded in Northumberland as 624 new cases are confirmed
One more person in Northumberland has sadly died after testing positive for Covid as 624 new cases are confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, January 20, that 330 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 153,202.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, January 20, it was announced that 107,364 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,613,283.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 20: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 855
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 919
Cases of coronavirus
Weekly case rate: 1,375.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 15: 4,454
Weekly case rate
624 more cases on January 20
Total number of cases since March 2020: 76,257
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 153
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 4,485
Based on the latest available information.