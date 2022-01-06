Another Covid-related death in Northumberland as county records more than 1,200 new cases

The Government confirmed on Thursday, January 6, that 231 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 149,515. Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

It was announced on Thursday, January 6, that 179,756 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,015,065.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We take a look at the latest Covid-19 Government data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 6: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 833

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 903

Cases of coronavirus

1,239 more cases on January 6

Total number of cases since March 2020: 65,122

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 1,805 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 1: 5,845

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 47

Currently on ventilation: 10

Total admissions: 4,061

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.