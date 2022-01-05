Another Covid-related death in Northumberland as county records more than 1,100 new cases
Another person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Northumberland as more than 1,100 new cases are confirmed in the county.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, January 5, that 334 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,941. Today’s figures include a backlog of hospital deaths from January 1-4.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It was announced on Wednesday, January 5, that 194,747 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,835,334.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 5: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 833
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 903
Cases of coronavirus
1,187 more cases on January 5
Total number of cases since March 2020: 63,883
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,688 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 31: 5,466
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 47
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 4,061
Based on the latest available information.