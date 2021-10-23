Another Covid related death as cases in Northumberland continue to rise
Another person has sadly died and another 348 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 as case rates in Northumberland continue to rise.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, October 23, that 135 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 139,461.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, October 23, it was announced that 44,985 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,734,934.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 23: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 766
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 842
Cases of coronavirus
348 more cases on October 23
Total number of cases since March 2020: 41,500
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 567.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 18: 1,839
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 53
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,492
Based on the latest available information.
