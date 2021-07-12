Another Covid death in Northumberland as county's weekly case rate tops 500 per 100,000
Another Covid death in has been confirmed in Northumberland as the county's weekly case rate tops 500 per 100,000 people.
The Government confirmed on Monday, July 12, that six more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,431.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, July 12, it was announced that 34,471 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,155,243.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 12: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 697
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
284 more cases on July 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 22,536
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 513.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 7: 1,656
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 13
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 2,802