Another 98 coronavirus cases recorded in Northumberland - but no further Covid-related deaths in the county
Another 98 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Northumberland, but no further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the county.
The Government confirmed on Monday, July 26, that 14 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,172.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, July 26, it was announced that 24,950 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,722,298.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 26: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 699
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 785
Cases of coronavirus
98 more cases on July 26
Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,170.
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 576.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 21: 1,858
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 2,875
Based on the latest available information.