Another 90 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northumberland
Northumberland has seen another 90 people test positive for coronavirus in the latest release of figures.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 8, that 39 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,320.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, August 8, it was announced that 27,429 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,069,362.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 8: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 708
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 788
Cases of coronavirus
90 more cases on August 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,763
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 248 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 3: 803
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 39
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 2,988
Based on the latest available information.