Another 371 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Northumberland
Northumberland has reported 371 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the county in the latest figures to be shared.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 17, that 41 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,682.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, July 17, it was announced that 54,674 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,386,340.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 17: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 697
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
371 more cases on July 17
Total number of cases since March 2020: 24,217
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 652.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 12: 951
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 20
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 2,834