Another 323 Covid cases recorded in Northumberland as county total tops 22,000
Northumberland’s total number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 22,000.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, July 11, that 26 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,425.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, July 11, it was announced that 31,772 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,121,245.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 11: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 696
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 784
Cases of coronavirus
323 more cases on July 11
Total number of cases since March 2020: 22,252
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 469.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 6: 1,514
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 13
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 2,802