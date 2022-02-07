Another 262 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northumberland, according to latest figures
A further 262 coronavirus cases have been recorded across the county but no new deaths relating to the illness.
The Government confirmed on Monday, February 7, that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 158,363.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, February 7, it was announced that 57,623 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,866,632.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 7: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 899
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 936
Cases of coronavirus
262 more cases on February 7
Total number of cases since March 2020: 87,431
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 777.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 2: 2,519
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 133
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 4,822
Based on the latest available information.
