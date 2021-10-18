Another 232 Covid cases confirmed in Northumberland, but no virus related deaths
Latest figures show that another 232 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland.
The Government confirmed on Monday, October 18, that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 138,629.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, October 18, it was announced that 49,156 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,497,868.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 18: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 762
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 837
Cases of coronavirus
232 more cases on October 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 39,943
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 507.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 13: 1,643
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 53
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,492
Based on the latest available information.
