Another 222 coronavirus cases confirmed in Northumberland
A further 222 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northumberland.
The Government confirmed on Monday, November 22, that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 143,972.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, November 22, it was announced that 44,917 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,889,926.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 22: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 801
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 871
Cases of coronavirus
222 more cases on November 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 47,571
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 403.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 17: 1,306
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 52
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,804
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.