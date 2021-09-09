Another 215 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northumberland as no more deaths are recorded

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 9, that 167 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,841.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Thursday, September 9, it was announced that 38,013 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,132,072.

Coronavirus testing.

Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 9: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 728

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 804

Cases of coronavirus

215 more cases on September 9

Total number of cases since March 2020: 32,286

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 320.5 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 4: 1,038

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25

Currently on ventilation: 13

Total admissions: 3,219

Based on the latest available information.

