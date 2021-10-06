Another 207 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northumberland as one more person sadly dies

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, is among the hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Northumberland.

The Government confirmed on Wednesday, October 6, that 143 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 137,295.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Wednesday, October 6, it was announced that 39,851 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,006,660.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on October 6: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 752

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 832

Cases of coronavirus

207 more cases on October 6

Total number of cases since March 2020: 37,067

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 380.1 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 1: 1,231

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 44

Currently on ventilation: 12

Total admissions: 3,376

Based on the latest available information.

