Another 199 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northumberland as no more deaths are recorded
A further 199 coronavirus cases have been recorded across the county according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Friday, September 10, that 147 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,988.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, September 10, it was announced that 37,622 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,168,806.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 10: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 728
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 804
Cases of coronavirus
199 more cases on September 10
Total number of cases since March 2020: 32,485
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 319.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 5: 1,035
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,219
Based on the latest available information.