Another 195 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northumberland but no new virus-related deaths
A further 195 Covid-19 cases have been recorded across the county but no new coronavirus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, October 31, that 74 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 140,632.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, October 31, it was announced that 38,009 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,057,629.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 31: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 779
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 846
Cases of coronavirus
195 more cases on October 31
Total number of cases since March 2020: 43,400
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 547.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 26: 1,772
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 53
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,492
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.