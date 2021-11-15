Another 183 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northumberland, but no further virus-related deaths in the county
Another 183 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northumberland, but there have been no further virus-related deaths in the county.
The Government confirmed on Monday, November 15, that 47 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 142,945.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, November 15, it was announced that 39,705 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,600,339.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 15: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 795
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 862
Cases of coronavirus
183 more cases on November 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 46,296
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 386.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 10: 1,252
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 46
Currently on ventilation: 13
Total admissions: 3,732
Based on the latest available information.
