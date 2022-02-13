Another 183 Covid-19 cases recorded in Northumberland, according to latest figures
A further 183 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the county but there have been no further deaths relating to the illness.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, February 13, that 52 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 159,570.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, February 13, it was announced that 41,270 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,306,859.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 13: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 908
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 944
Cases of coronavirus
183 more cases on February 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 88,866
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 607.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 8: 1,966
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 76
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 4,938
Based on the latest available information.