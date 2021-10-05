Another 183 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northumberland as two more people sadly die
Another 183 coronavirus cases have been recorded across the county as two more people sadly die after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, October 5, that 166 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 137,152.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, October 5, it was announced that 33,869 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,967,985.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 5: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 751
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 832
Cases of coronavirus
183 more cases on October 5
Total number of cases since March 2020: 36,860
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 378.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 30: 1,226
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 44
Currently on ventilation: 12
Total admissions: 3,376
Based on the latest available information.
