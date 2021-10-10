Another 177 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northumberland but no new virus related deaths
Another 177 coronavirus cases have been recorded across the county but there has been no new virus related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, October 10, that 38 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 137,735.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, October 10, it was announced that 34,574 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,154,306.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 10: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 753
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 832
Cases of coronavirus
177 more cases on October 10
Total number of cases since March 2020: 37,908
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 403.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 5: 1,308
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 51
Currently on ventilation: 14
Total admissions: 3,429
Based on the latest available information.
