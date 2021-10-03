Another 163 Covid-19 cases recorded in Northumberland but no new deaths
Another 163 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northumberland, but no further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the county.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, October 3, that 43 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,953.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, October 3, it was announced that 30,439 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,900,680.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 3: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 749
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 825
Cases of coronavirus
163 more cases on October 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 36,485
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 404.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 28: 1,309
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 44
Currently on ventilation: 12
Total admissions: 3,376
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.