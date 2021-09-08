Another 150 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northumberland as one more death is recorded
A further 150 coronavirus cases have been recorded across the county as one more person sadly dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 8, that 191 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,674.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, September 8 it was announced that 38,599 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,056,106.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 8: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 728
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 804
Cases of coronavirus
150 more cases on September 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 31,733
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 311 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 3: 1,007
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 39
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,172
Based on the latest available information.