Another 144 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Northumberland but no virus-related deaths
Another 144 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northumberland but there have been no new virus related deaths in the county.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, February 23, that 164 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 160,979.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, February 23, it was announced that 39,656 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,734,683.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 23: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 930
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 960
Cases of coronavirus
144 more cases on February 23
Total number of cases since March 2020: 90,580
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 401.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 18: 1,299
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 88
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 5,055
Based on the latest available information.