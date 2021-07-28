Another 134 coronavirus cases recorded in Northumberland - but no further Covid-related deaths in the county
Another 134 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Northumberland, but no further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the county.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, July 28, that 91 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,430.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, July 28, it was announced that 27,734 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,770,928.
Scroll down for the latest data for Northumberland
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 28: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 699
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 786
Cases of coronavirus
134 more cases on July 28
Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,420.
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 445.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 23: 1,437
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 2,875
Based on the latest available information.