Another 116 coronavirus cases recorded in Northumberland - but no further Covid-related deaths in the county
Another 116 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Northumberland, but no further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the county.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, July 27, that 131 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,303.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, July 27, it was announced that 23,511 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,745,526.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 27: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 699
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 786
Cases of coronavirus
116 more cases on July 27
Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,286.
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 502.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 22: 1,620
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in Northumbria trust: 25
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 2,875
Based on the latest available information.