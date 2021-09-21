Latest data from Northumberland County Council, published by public Health England, reveals there were 49 positive cases there in the week to September 19.

There were 1,134 positive cases county-wide with the infection rate at 350.2 per 100,000 population.

Here are the 15 areas with the highest rates.

1. Cramlington Village There were 31 positive cases in Cramlington Village where the rate is 693.5.

2. Druridge Bay There were 42 positive cases in Druridge Bay ward where the rate is 643.7.

3. South Blyth There were 32 positive cases in South Blyth where the rate is 618.4.

4. Longhoughton There were 26 positive cases in Longhoughton ward where the rate is 575.3.