Areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates.

Alnwick ward records most Covid cases as the 15 areas of Northumberland with highest rates revealed

Alnwick ward has recorded the most positive Covid cases in Northumberland over the past week.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 5:04 pm

Latest data from Northumberland County Council, published by public Health England, reveals there were 49 positive cases there in the week to September 19.

There were 1,134 positive cases county-wide with the infection rate at 350.2 per 100,000 population.

Here are the 15 areas with the highest rates.

1. Cramlington Village

There were 31 positive cases in Cramlington Village where the rate is 693.5.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Druridge Bay

There were 42 positive cases in Druridge Bay ward where the rate is 643.7.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. South Blyth

There were 32 positive cases in South Blyth where the rate is 618.4.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Longhoughton

There were 26 positive cases in Longhoughton ward where the rate is 575.3.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4