Alnwick ward records highest number of Covid cases in Northumberland - here's the top 15

More than 50 Covid cases have been recorded in the Alnwick ward over the past week, new figures show.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 3:01 pm

The statistics from Public Health England reveal there were 56 positive cases in the Alnwick ward in the week to November 1.

However, it is Prudhoe South which has recorded the highest infection rate of 941.4 per 100,000.

Here are the 15 areas of Northumberand with the highest case numbers.

1. Alnwick

There were 56 positive Covid cases in Alnwick ward in the week to November 1. The infection rate is 565.2 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Photo: Ian Smith

2. NPNG Prudhoe South.jpg

There were 53 positive cases in Prudhoe South where the rate is 941.4.

Photo: Google

3. Kitty Brewster

There were 47 positive cases in Blyth's Kitty Brewster ward where the rate is 724.0.

Photo: Google

4. Ponteland North

There were 42 positive cases in Ponteland North where the rate is 843.9.

Photo: Google

